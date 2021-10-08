Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Glaukos stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.