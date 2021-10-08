Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.