Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

