Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 556 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

