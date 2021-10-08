Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.