Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,526 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

