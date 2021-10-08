Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.43

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.43 and last traded at $65.31, with a volume of 98622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

