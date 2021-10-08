Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SULZF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SULZF opened at $90.03 on Thursday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $77.40 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.64.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

