Stipend 1-Day Volume Tops $321.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $436,787.87 and $321.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,279.44 or 1.00086059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00349800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00597352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00232433 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002181 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004335 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,766,425 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

