Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 7.2%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 158,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several research firms recently commented on STOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $823.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,266 shares of company stock worth $1,867,977. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.