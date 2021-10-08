Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

