StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.