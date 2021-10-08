STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

