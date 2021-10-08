Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $22.55

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.55, but opened at $21.68. Stratasys shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 14,818 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

