Streamit Coin (STREAM) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 78.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $73,576.11 and approximately $20.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

