Strike Price Hits $61.54 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Strike coin can now be bought for $61.54 or 0.00113465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $183.95 million and $35.26 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00143025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,062.16 or 0.99675052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.17 or 0.06462532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

