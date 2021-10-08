STV Group’s (STVG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

STVG opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £175.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 360.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.10. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 385 ($5.03).

Get STV Group alerts:

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.