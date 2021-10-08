STV Group’s (STVG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
STVG opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £175.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 360.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.10. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 385 ($5.03).
About STV Group
