Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$68.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$65.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.85. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$51.59 and a 52-week high of C$68.91.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7399994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

