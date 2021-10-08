Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SURF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.