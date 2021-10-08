Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

SURF opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Surface Oncology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.