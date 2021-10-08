Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Update

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SRGA opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. The business had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 702,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Surgalign by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Surgalign by 37.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Surgalign by 14.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRGA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.21.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.