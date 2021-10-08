Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 556.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,603 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Covanta were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 168,704 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. Analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

