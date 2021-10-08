Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV opened at $179.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.45. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $191.52.

