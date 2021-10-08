suterusu Hits Market Capitalization of $19.55 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, suterusu has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00238566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012122 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

