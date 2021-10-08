SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $647.78.

SIVB stock opened at $665.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $593.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.01. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $263.34 and a 52-week high of $679.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

