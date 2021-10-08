SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $43.05 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 28.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.61. The company had a trading volume of 331,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.37 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

