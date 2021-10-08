SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

IWB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.17. 2,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,031. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $255.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

