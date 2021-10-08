Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 85 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SREN. UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a CHF 91 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

