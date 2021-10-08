Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 685.5 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.25. Symrise has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

