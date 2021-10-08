SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $117.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $130.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,740. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

