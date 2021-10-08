Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,752 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sysco by 529.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $58,630,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. 35,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

