Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €13.70 ($16.12) and last traded at €13.80 ($16.24). 25,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.86 ($16.31).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Takkt in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Takkt in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Takkt alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $909.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.