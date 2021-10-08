Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 6.7%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 1,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 866,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

