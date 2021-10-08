Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,525.71 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

