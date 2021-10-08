Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 71.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

TMHC opened at $26.83 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

