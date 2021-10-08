TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,469.05

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,469.05 ($19.19) and last traded at GBX 1,468 ($19.18), with a volume of 30889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,424 ($18.60).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.70.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

