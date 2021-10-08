TCV Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 11th (NASDAQ:TCVA)

TCV Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TCVA) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 11th. TCV Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of TCV Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of TCVA opened at $9.80 on Friday. TCV Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCVA. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

