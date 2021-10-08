TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Neutral”

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €21.00 ($24.71) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of €45.00 ($52.94).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.85.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.