Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.01.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

