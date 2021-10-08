Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,690 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE TEO opened at $5.00 on Friday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -394.74%.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

