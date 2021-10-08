Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

