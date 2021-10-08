Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.