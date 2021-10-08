Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.66. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 239,617 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after buying an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

