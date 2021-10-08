Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $940.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $768.00 to $940.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

TSLA stock opened at $793.61 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $785.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $733.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

