Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

TXRH stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

