The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after buying an additional 461,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.