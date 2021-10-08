The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 95.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 112.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 674,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

