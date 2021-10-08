The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.04.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,357,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

