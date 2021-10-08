The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.6% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 128,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,845,000 after acquiring an additional 470,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 119.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 167,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 304,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,713,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

