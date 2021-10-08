The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €44.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.55 ($50.06).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.88 ($42.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is €38.06 and its 200-day moving average is €38.12. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

