The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.97. 117,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,162. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

